Malahat Author Finalist for 2010 Journey Prize

The Malahat Review congratulates Devon Code, whose story, "Uncle Oscar" was named a finalist for the 2010 Writers' Trust / McClelland & Stewart Journey Prize. "Uncle Oscar" was published in our Fall 2009 issue (#168).

Devon Code is from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. His story collection, In a Mist (Invisible Publishing, 2007), was chosen by the Globe and Mail as a notable fiction debut of 2008.

Devon isn't the only Malahat author you'll find between the covers of the 2010 Journey Prize Stories. Eliza Robertson's "Ship's Log" (Fall 2009, #168) and Ben Lof's "When in the Field with Her at His Back" (Spring 2009, #166) were also nominated for the $10, 000 award.

You can read a Q&A with Devon Code, Eliza Robertson, and Ben Lof on the National Post's Afterword.

The Journey Prize winner will be announced on November 2, 2010.

