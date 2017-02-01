News

Malahat Author Finalist for 2010 Journey Prize

The Malahat Review congratulates Devon Code, whose story, "Uncle Oscar" was named a finalist for the 2010 Writers' Trust / McClelland & Stewart Journey Prize. "Uncle Oscar" was published in our Fall 2009 issue (#168).

Devon Code is from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. His story collection, In a Mist (Invisible Publishing, 2007), was chosen by the Globe and Mail as a notable fiction debut of 2008.

Devon isn't the only Malahat author you'll find between the covers of the 2010 Journey Prize Stories. Eliza Robertson's "Ship's Log" (Fall 2009, #168) and Ben Lof's "When in the Field with Her at His Back" (Spring 2009, #166) were also nominated for the $10, 000 award.

You can read a Q&A with Devon Code, Eliza Robertson, and Ben Lof on the National Post's Afterword.

The Journey Prize winner will be announced on November 2, 2010.

Follow on FacebookFollow Us on TwitterFollow Us on Instagram

SPECIAL
FEATURES

P. K. Page: A Tribute

ADVERTISEMENTS

MUSKRAT magazine

Plenitude Cornucopia Contest

Arc Poetry Contest

Anything Can Happen at a Magazine Store

UVic Alumni Card