Malahat Nominated for six

Western Magazine Awards and

two National Magazine Awards

Congratulations to all Malahat authors nominated for 2011 Western Magazine Awards and National Magazine Awards!

2011 Western Magazine Award nominations:

Fiction

Dede Crane, "The Fall of Langue d'Occ" (Fall 2010, #172)

Deirdre Dore, "Sappers Bridge" (Winter 2010, #173)

Student Writing

Jessica Kluthe, "Always" (Summer 2010, #171)

Travel and Leisure

Aparna Sanyal, "Shadows on a Night Train" (Fall 2010, #172)

Gold Award, Best Article BC/Yukon

Eve Joseph, "Intimate Strangers" (Winter 2010, #173)

Magazine of the Year, BC/Yukon

The 2011 Western Magazine Awards will be presented on June 17, 2011 in Vancouver.

2011 National Magazine Award nominations:

Essays

Eve Joseph, "Intimate Strangers" (Winter 2010, #173)

Poetry

Shane Rhodes, "Pearl" and "The Body" (Winter 2010, #173)

We would also like to congratulate current fiction board intern Eliza Robertson for her nomination in the Fiction category, and former fiction board intern D. W. Wilson for his whopping three nominations in Fiction as well.

The 2011 National Magazine Awards will be presented on June 10, 2011.



