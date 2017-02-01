Follow Malahat-chosen writers in the CBC Literary Awards' online writing workshops

The Malahat Review is partnering with the CBC Literary Awards on a series of online literary workshops this October, and we’d like to invite you to partake in the exercise at home.

Award-winning writer André Alexis will offer expert advice to five anonymous participants on short excerpts of their work. The excerpts and the feedback will be posted on the Literary Awards’ website (www.cbc.ca/literaryawards) the week of October 4th. Then, during the week of October 11th, we will post revisions based on the feedback each writer received.

We’d like you to take part in the discussion by sharing any insights or opinions that you might have on the writing process on our website. By doing this we hope that an exchange will happen between Canadian writers that will be beneficial to all!

It all begins online at www.cbc.ca/literaryawards as of Monday, October 4th. Be sure to visit the site each day for a new posting and share your thoughts.



