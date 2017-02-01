Constance Rooke CNF Prize



The Malahat Review, Canada’s premier literary magazine, invites entries from Canadian, American, and overseas authors for its Constance Rooke Creative Nonfiction Prize. One award of $1,000 CAD is given.

The Constance Rooke Creative Nonfiction Prize is awarded to the best work submitted to the magazine’s annual contest for a genre that embraces, but is not limited to, the personal essay, memoir, narrative nonfiction, social commentary, travel writing, historical accounts, and biography, all enhanced by such elements as description, dramatic scenes, dialogue, and characterization.

About Constance Rooke

Constance Rooke

Connie Rooke (1942–2008) was born Constance Merriam Raymond in New York City. She pursued undergraduate studies at Smith College, where she won the same writing scholarship earlier held by Sylvia Plath (a matter of some pride). After a year roaming around Europe, she settled in New Orleans, concentrating on graduate studies at Tulane. In 1967, she began working on her PhD at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she took over the editorship of the venerable Carolina Quarterly, and met and married Leon Rooke, the writer in residence at the time. In 1969, she joined the University of Victoria’s Department of English. Read more.

2017 Contest Information

Contest judge TBA

Entries will be accepted starting May 1, 2017.

2016 Winner

Read about Lynn Easton, winner of the CNF Prize for 2016.

Guidelines

The entry must be between 2,000 and 3,000 words. Only indicate title and word count on the first page (no names or addresses). Please double space your work.

No restrictions as to subject matter or approach apply. For example, the entry may be personal essay, memoir, cultural criticism, nature writing, or literary journalism. (Read our Creative Nonfiction mandate here; read the Creative Nonfiction Collective's definition of creative nonfiction here.)

Entry fee required: $35 CAD for Canadian entries; $40 US for American entries; $45 US for entries from Mexico and outside North America. $15 CAD for each additional entry (from anywhere) see How to Pay below

If entering more than once, a handling fee of $15 is charged for each additional entry. Additional entries must be submitted and paid for at the same time as the first entry.

Entrants receive a one-year print subscription to The Malahat Review for themselves or a friend. Digital subscriptions or digital/print bundle subscriptions are not available through Malahat contests.

Entrants submitting more than one entry receive a one-year subscription for the first entry only.

Entries already published, accepted, or submitted elsewhere are ineligible. Should Malahat discover that an entry it has received fails to satisfy this criterion, it will be immediately disqualified, no matter at what point it has arrived at—submission processing, screening, shortlisting, or final judging—in the adjudication process. Should an entry be disqualified, the entry fee will not be reimbursed; the entrant, however, will still receive his or her one-year subscription to the magazine.

Previous publication is considered to be any appearance in print or online, including on or in a newspaper, newsletter, magazine, anthology, chapbook, book, website, electronic magazine, personal blog, Twitter, or Facebook. Please note that even if the print run or circulation of the print publication where the work has previously appeared is small, this is still considered previous publication. No work that has been excerpted elsewhere is eligible for submission; nor is a work that has been revised since its original publication.

Entrants’ anonymity is preserved throughout the judging. Contact information (including an email address) should not appear on the submission, but along with the title on an enclosed separate page.

The winner will be notified via email.

Entrants will not be notified about the judges' decisions even if an SASE is enclosed for this purpose.

The winner and finalists will be announced on The Malahat website and Facebook page, with the publication of only the winning entry appearing in The Malahat Review’s Winter 2017 issue.

The winner will be interviewed. The interview will appear on our website and in Malahat lite, the magazine’s monthly e-newsletter, in December 2017.

No entries will be returned, even if accompanied by a SASE.

Enter by Email

Send entries as an attachment to cnfprize@uvic.ca

The subject line must contain the entrant's full name and method of payment. e.g., "John Smith cheque" or "Jane Tucker credit online" or "Jane Doe credit mail-in"

Entrants must also submit an information sheet as a separate attached file: Entrant's full name Title of entry Word count for entry Entrant's mailing address Entrant's email address Method of payment (see How to Pay below) how you heard about this contest whether you wish to be added to our electronic mailing list to receive news on contest calls for entries, prize winners, events, and literary updates in our monthly newsletter, Malahat lite Note: if submitting more than one entry, please only submit one cover sheet with relevant information (title and word count for each piece)

Acceptable file formats: Word (.doc and .docx) or pdf

Enter by Regular Mail

Provide the following information on a separate sheet: Entrant's full name Title of entry Word count for the entry Entrant's mailing address Entrant's email address how you heard about this contest whether you wish to be added to our electronic mailing list to receive news on contest calls for entries, prize winners, events, and literary updates in our monthly newsletter, Malahat lite Method of payment (see How to Pay below)



Send entries and enquiries to:

University of Victoria

P.O. Box 1700 Stn CSC

Victoria, B.C. V8W 2Y2

Canada

Email: cnfprize@uvic.ca

Telephone: 250-721-8524

How to Pay

You can pay online or, if you're mailing your entry, enclose payment with it.

Online Payment

After paying by credit card, please print a copy of the receipt for your records.

We will match your payment with your entry by your name. If there is any doubt, we will contact you to confirm your receipt number.

Mail-In Payment

By Cheque or Money Order: Enclose a cheque or money order, made out to The Malahat Review, in Canadian or US funds with your entry.

Enclose a cheque or money order, made out to The Malahat Review, in Canadian or US funds with your entry. By Credit Card: Complete our Credit Card Payment Form and enclose it with your entry.

Previous Constance Rooke CNF Prize Winners