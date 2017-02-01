|Introduction:
|
|New work by Robin Skelton:
|
- Lady in Waiting (short fiction)
- The Great Buddha: Kandy (poem)
- from The Road to Kandy (memoir)
|Poetry:
|
- Michael Augustin, Wings to Fly
- Doug Beardsley, Poetry
- Sujata Bhatt, Six Entries from a Witch’s Diary
- George Fetherling, The Shipwreck
- Neile Graham, Egg and Sky Skye and Eigg
- James Gurley, Backyard Pastoral
- Diane Keating, On Being Unable to Write
- Anne M. Kelly, Becoming Human
- Lala Heine Koehn, The Ice Bird
- Charles Lillard, No Book Abandoned
- Susan Musgrave, Obituary of Light
- Joe Rosenblatt, A Ghost Dog in Love
- John Pass, Finally
- Kerry Slavens, The Poet Misses a Party
- Derk Wynand, from One Cook, Once Dreaming
- Ludwig Zeller, The Elements
|Memoirs with Poems:
|
- Marion Beck, Rejections Are Not Necessarily Bad and Talismans for Remembrance
- Margaret Blackwood, It’s What He Did and Not Far from Here
- Marilyn Bowering, Symbolical Threads, Night Talk, and Advice for the twenty-first century
- Tony Connor, A Collaboration in Cottonopolis and Death at the Vicarage
- Theresa Kishkan, Wilder than art and stranger than music and Meet Me
- Linda Rogers, Inconsonance and Bass Cadenza
|Memoirs:
|
- David Day, A Memoir to A-Muse, BeMuse and the Muse
- John Robert Colombo, Master Class
- Alex Engler, A Wartime Boyhood
- Howard Gerwing, Combing the Stacks
- James Kirkup, At Leeds University
- Naoko Matsubara, Not Ends But Beginnings
- D. C. Reid, Thursdays
- Ron Smith, Collage
- Margaret Snow, Robin’s Way
|Fiction:
|
|Articles:
|
- Nicholas Bradley, The Whole Storm of Mortal Conflict: Robin Skelton and West Coast Literature
- Rhonda Batchelor, Kindred Spirits: Robin Skelton and Charles Lillard
- Yvonne Owens, Incantations and Craft: Robin Skelton’s Magical Artistry
- Harold Rhenisch, An Outsider’s Perfect Academy
- Caroline Riedel, The Hold of Our Hands: Art from the Robin and Sylvia Skelton Collection
- Seán Virgo, the dark earth gentle
- Christopher Wiseman, Ten Years Behind—Migrant Trajectories
|Reviews:
|
- Anita Lahey, “Final Words: Skelton’s Last Poems”
Robin Skelton, Facing the Light (Victoria: Ekstasis, 2006). Paperbound, 119 pp., $19.95.