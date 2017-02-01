BUY THIS ISSUE Choose and Add to Cart ➔ Issue 160, Canadian customers ($18.95 CAD) Issue 160, US customers ($22.95 CAD) Issue 160, International customers ($29.95 CAD)

Cover · Contents · Book Reviews

Introduction: John Barton, To a Likeness, By Way of Introduction

New work by Robin Skelton: Lady in Waiting (short fiction)

The Great Buddha: Kandy (poem)

from The Road to Kandy (memoir)

Poetry: Michael Augustin , Wings to Fly

, Wings to Fly Doug Beardsley , Poetry

, Poetry Sujata Bhatt , Six Entries from a Witch’s Diary

, Six Entries from a Witch’s Diary George Fetherling , The Shipwreck

, The Shipwreck Neile Graham , Egg and Sky Skye and Eigg

, Egg and Sky Skye and Eigg James Gurley , Backyard Pastoral

, Backyard Pastoral Diane Keating , On Being Unable to Write

, On Being Unable to Write Anne M. Kelly , Becoming Human

, Becoming Human Lala Heine Koehn , The Ice Bird

, The Ice Bird Charles Lillard , No Book Abandoned

, No Book Abandoned Susan Musgrave , Obituary of Light

, Obituary of Light Joe Rosenblatt , A Ghost Dog in Love

, A Ghost Dog in Love John Pass , Finally

, Finally Kerry Slavens , The Poet Misses a Party

, The Poet Misses a Party Derk Wynand , from One Cook, Once Dreaming

, from One Cook, Once Dreaming Ludwig Zeller, The Elements

Memoirs with Poems: Marion Beck , Rejections Are Not Necessarily Bad and Talismans for Remembrance

, Rejections Are Not Necessarily Bad and Talismans for Remembrance Margaret Blackwood , It’s What He Did and Not Far from Here

, It’s What He Did and Not Far from Here Marilyn Bowering , Symbolical Threads, Night Talk, and Advice for the twenty-first century

, Symbolical Threads, Night Talk, and Advice for the twenty-first century Tony Connor , A Collaboration in Cottonopolis and Death at the Vicarage

, A Collaboration in Cottonopolis and Death at the Vicarage Theresa Kishkan , Wilder than art and stranger than music and Meet Me

, Wilder than art and stranger than music and Meet Me Linda Rogers, Inconsonance and Bass Cadenza

Memoirs: David Day , A Memoir to A-Muse, BeMuse and the Muse

, A Memoir to A-Muse, BeMuse and the Muse John Robert Colombo , Master Class

, Master Class Alex Engler , A Wartime Boyhood

, A Wartime Boyhood Howard Gerwing , Combing the Stacks

, Combing the Stacks James Kirkup , At Leeds University

, At Leeds University Naoko Matsubara , Not Ends But Beginnings

, Not Ends But Beginnings D. C. Reid , Thursdays

, Thursdays Ron Smith , Collage

, Collage Margaret Snow, Robin’s Way

Articles: Nicholas Bradley , The Whole Storm of Mortal Conflict: Robin Skelton and West Coast Literature

, The Whole Storm of Mortal Conflict: Robin Skelton and West Coast Literature Rhonda Batchelor , Kindred Spirits: Robin Skelton and Charles Lillard

, Kindred Spirits: Robin Skelton and Charles Lillard Yvonne Owens , Incantations and Craft: Robin Skelton’s Magical Artistry

, Incantations and Craft: Robin Skelton’s Magical Artistry Harold Rhenisch , An Outsider’s Perfect Academy

, An Outsider’s Perfect Academy Caroline Riedel , The Hold of Our Hands: Art from the Robin and Sylvia Skelton Collection

, The Hold of Our Hands: Art from the Robin and Sylvia Skelton Collection Seán Virgo , the dark earth gentle

, the dark earth gentle Christopher Wiseman, Ten Years Behind—Migrant Trajectories