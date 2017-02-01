Kevin Hardcastle named finalist for 2012 Writers' Trust of Canada/McClelland & Stewart Journey Prize

Congratulations to Malahat author Kevin Hardcastle, whose story, "To Have To Wait," (issue #177, Winter, 2011) was named a finalist for this year's Writers' Trust of Canada/McClelland & Stewart Journey Prize.

Malahat author Trevor Corkum's story, "You Were Loved" (issue #177, Winter, 2011) was also nominated for the 2012 Journey Prize and will appear in this year's anthology, Journey Prize Stories 24, which will be published in October, 2012.



Kevin Hardcastle is a fiction writer from Simcoe County, Ontario. He has also lived in Birkenhead, Cardiff, and Edmonton, and has written about all of those places. He is a graduate of both the University of Toronto and Cardiff University, where he studied creative writing with Griffin Prize winner Albert (A. F.) Moritz and with Whitbread Prize winner Lindsay Clarke respectively. His short stories have been published in Word Riot, subTerrain Magazine, and The Malahat Review. Hardcastle is represented by Meggie Macdonald at Transatlantic Literary Agency, and his first novel, 'Years in the Wild,' is on offer with them. An excerpt from his near-finished second novel was published in Noir Nation: International Journal of Crime Fiction. Recently returned to Ontario after over five years in the prairies, he currently lives in the west end of Toronto.

Trevor Corkum's fiction and nonfiction have appeared in The Malahat Review, Grain, EVENT, The Antigonish Review, and Prairie Fire. "You Were Loved" is part of a manuscript of short fiction completed under the tutelage of story magician Zsuzsi Gartner through UBC's Optional-Residency MFA Program. While he divides his coastal loyalities between the East and the West, he currently lives in Halifax.



