Malahat receives Four NMA Nominations, Two WMA Nominations

Congratulations to Malahat authors Zoey Peterson, Jessica Hiemstra-van der Horst, Anne Marie Todkill, and Patrick Friesen on being nominated for 2011 National Magazine Awards and Kevin Leenders on his 2011 Western Magazine Award nomination.

National Magazine Award Nominations

Zoey Peterson was nominated in the Fiction category for her 2011 Far Horizons for Short Fiction Award-winning short story, "Next Year, For Sure" (#176, Autumn, 2011).

Jessica Hiemstra-van der Horst was nominated in the One of A Kind category for her 2011 Open Season Award-winning creative nonfiction piece, "How to bury a yellow toque" (#174, Spring 2011).

Anne Marie Todkill was nominated in the Personal Journalism category for her 2011 Constance Rooke Creative Nonfiction Prize-winning piece, "Hoarding" (#177, Winter 2011).

Patrick Friesen was nominated in the Poetry category for his 2012 P. K. Page Founders' Award for Poetry-winning poem, "storm windows," as well as "daughter" and "dragging the river" (#174, Spring 2011).

The National Magazine Awards will be presented on June 7th in Toronto.

Western Magazine Award Nominations

Kevin Leenders was nominated in the Human Experience category for his creative nonfiction piece, "Double Drowning" (#175, Summer 2011).

The Malahat Review was also nominated for a Magazine of the Year - BC/Yukon Award.

The Western Magazine Awards will be presented on June 15th in Vancouver.

